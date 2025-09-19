How Texas A&M Presidential Change Shakes Up Athletic Landscape
What a whirlwind of a past couple of weeks it has been for Texas A&M University.
The Texas A&M University System has been at the heart of a controversy involving a student, professor and retired general and university president Mark Welsh III. A student recorded a video of a now-fired professor discussing gender identity in a summer class and spread the video online. On Thursday, Texas A&M System Chancellor Glenn Hegar revealed that Welsh would be resigning effective 5 p.m. on Friday via email, among the fallout.
With Texas A&M now scrambling to appoint its fifth president since 2020, the departure of Welsh may have an unforeseen impact within the athletic department.
Texas A&M Athletics: Collateral Damage?
“President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication,” Hegar said in the email. “We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.”
When Texas A&M brought in athletic director Trev Alberts following the departure of Ross Bjork, Alberts said Welsh was one of the biggest draws to the program.
“I am sorry to hear about the resignation of General Welsh,” Alberts said in a statement released following the Welsh news. “I am grateful for the opportunity that he gave me to become a part of the Aggie family. I appreciated his support of our student-athletes and coaches. We wish Mark and his wife Betty the very best.”
Alberts has already ruffled feathers with the 12th Man following the hiring of Texas A&M baseball coach Michael Earley, and keeping him through the team’s struggles in his first year.
In Alberts’ contract, there is a clause stating that his buyout would be reduced by 50 percent if Welsh resigned before Alberts’ contract expires in 2029. If Alberts were to have left yesterday, he would owe the university four million dollars. If he leaves tomorrow, now that Welsh is out, he owes two million dollars.
Welsh’s departure just continues Texas A&M’s revolving door of leadership. Since November 2023, Texas A&M has had to hire a new university system chancellor, athletics director, football coach, men’s basketball coach, baseball coach and now two presidents. There’s a potential to have to hire a new athletic director once again.
Alberts has been instrumental in the hiring of Earley and basketball coach Bucky McMillan.
As the dust settles over the next year, do not be surprised if there is some movement within the Aggies’ athletic department.