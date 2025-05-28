Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts Gives Eye-Opening Statement On Aggie Baseball's Future
As the 2025 Texas A&M Aggies baseball season comes to an official close, the offseason questions begin to ring out, the biggest one obviously being what the future will hold for first-year head coach Michael Earley, and if he will even be in College Station for the 2026 season.
Taking over head coaching duties after spending three years as the A&M hitting coach, Earley's first year definitely didn't go as he, the team, or the 12th Man expected, as the preseason no. 1 Aggies were out of the Top 25 rankings just one month into the regular season.
The team lost six straight games to open up conference play, and despite an optimistic stretch of games in April and May against Tennessee, Arkansas, and LSU, the fire that burned the Aggies' playoff hopes was quickly extinguished after being swept by a heavily struggling Missouri Tigers team in College Station, an away loss in a series against the Georgia Bulldogs, and after coming up short in winning the SEC Tournament.
Following the dismal first season, many fans have already began calling for Earley's head.
Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, however, isn't quite ready to make any critical decisions at this time, nor should he be.
At the SEC spring meetings in Destin, FL Tuesday afternoon, Alberts was asked about the future of the Aggie baseball, and much to the dismay of the media and likely some fans, the AD didn't have anything to say on the issue, at least not yet.
"I'm not prepared to talk about the baseball program right now. Obviously, they just got done playing in Hoover, and we had these meetings here in Destin, so I've had little communication with Michael," Alberts said. "I'd love to get back to College Station and sit down with him and sort of recap. I think it's good for both of us, both he and I, to assess the situation. We had some highs in baseball, clearly we fell short. It was a frustrating season."
What Alberts said later in the interview is what should really get the attention of A&M fans, saying that while most of the coaching decisions are driven economically, this likely won't be the case.
"There's always an economic factor to making decisions, but I can assure you in this situation, those decisions are not being driven economically," Alberts said. "We will do what we think is the best for the long-term interest of our baseball program and our athletic department."
Needless to say, the 12th Man can expect a vengeful Aggie baseball team gracing Blue Bell Park in 2026, still ready to finish what they started in Omaha last June.
With or without Michael Earley.