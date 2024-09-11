All Aggies

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies have their first SEC road test of the season in Week 3 against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. Here's how you can watch the contest.

Matt Guzman

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands the ball to running back Amari Daniels (5) during the first quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field.
/ Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies now have themselves the biggest test since they hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their season opener, as they travel to face the Florida Gators.

They'll hit the road to Gainesville looking to begin a winning streak, and while that might seem like a straightforward task, accomplishing it will be much harder. The Gators bounced back from their season-opening loss by beating Samford in a home blowout, and now have the same task.

The difference is that Florida gets to be at home once again.

Texas A&M will need to get both its passing and rushing attacks going if it wants to keep up with the Gator defense, and will need to get off the field as quickly as it can to slow down the Gator offense. In other words, the Aggies need to be the Aggies.

"I don't think we have much of a choice," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "We're going down to The Swamp, and the expectation is we're going down there and play our football. ... That's where we're at."

The first SEC matchup of the year will be a big one for the Maroon & White. Here's how you can watch:

Weigma
Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands the ball to running back Amari Daniels (5) during the first quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images / Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators

WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CST

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN on ABC

HOW TO LISTEN: 94.5 FM

BETTING ODDS via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5

OVER/UNDER: 46.5

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -176, Florida +146

Matt Guzman

