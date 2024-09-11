How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida: TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds
The Texas A&M Aggies now have themselves the biggest test since they hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their season opener, as they travel to face the Florida Gators.
They'll hit the road to Gainesville looking to begin a winning streak, and while that might seem like a straightforward task, accomplishing it will be much harder. The Gators bounced back from their season-opening loss by beating Samford in a home blowout, and now have the same task.
The difference is that Florida gets to be at home once again.
Texas A&M will need to get both its passing and rushing attacks going if it wants to keep up with the Gator defense, and will need to get off the field as quickly as it can to slow down the Gator offense. In other words, the Aggies need to be the Aggies.
"I don't think we have much of a choice," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "We're going down to The Swamp, and the expectation is we're going down there and play our football. ... That's where we're at."
The first SEC matchup of the year will be a big one for the Maroon & White. Here's how you can watch:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators
WHERE: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, 2:30 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN on ABC
HOW TO LISTEN: 94.5 FM
BETTING ODDS via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5
OVER/UNDER: 46.5
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -176, Florida +146