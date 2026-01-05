Texas A&M Hosting Versatile Big 10 Edge Rusher

With nearly all of the college football world thrust into the 2026 offseason, Texas A&M football is in the middle of a nationwide arms race that will determine the ability for a sustained playoff campaign this next year.

For head coach Mike Elko, an incredibly pressing need is the defensive line, which will be heavily depleted this next season. From losing Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year Cashius Howell to depth pieces along the defensive line, the Aggies have a need that must be addressed.

Therefore, Northwestern transfer Anto Saka presents a perfect opportunity for Elko and his staff to develop him into an SEC-caliber defender, and he has the measurables to back it up. Now, he's set for a visit to College Station.

D-Line U?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A&M has had its fair share of players going off to enjoy successful careers in the NFL, but as of late, those players are becoming indomitable forces on the defensive front. In fact, Aggie alum Myles Garrett just finished setting the single-season record for sacks, and Washington outside linebacker Von Miller is still getting the job done in his 15th season with 9 sacks.

Consensus All-American Cashius Howell is on track to go in the first 50 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, which could easily draw Saka to commit to the program that Elko is building from the ground up.

Elko has showcased his ability to develop players such as Howell, and Saka could follow a similar blueprint. The six-foot-four, 255-pound edge has been making an impact since the day he stepped foot on Northwestern's campus, and he racked up 12 sacks in his three years as a Wildcat.

His junior campaign was his least productive in terms of sacks, but he still managed to force two fumbles and create disruption on the defensive line for the rest of his supporting cast to make an impact as well.

NFL talent in college quickly equates to success and championships, and the more that the Aggies can bring home to College Station, the easier it will be to get to where they want to be as a program. Adding a defender like Saka would bring an all-around pass rusher who is built for any situation.

Saka's build is very similar to that of Howell's, and although it would be crazy to anticipate a player replicating his success, the only way folks would know is if he decides to make Aggieland his final stop in college.