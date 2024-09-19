All Aggies

How to Watch, TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday night.

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) hands the ball to Texas A&M Aggies running back EJ Smith (22) against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to return to Kyle Field this Saturday when they take on the Bowling Green Falcons in College Station.

The Aggies are coming off of an impressive showing this past weekend, in which they dismantled the Florida Gators in a 33-20 win.

They were able to do so in large part thanks to the play of freshman quarterback Marcel Reed, who took the place of injured starter Conner Weigman after he had a setback for the sprained AC joint he suffered vs. Notre Dame in Week 1.

Reed went on to complete 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 13 carries for 83 yards and another score.

However, just because the Aggies got their first SEC win, doesn't mean they are taking the Falcons lightly.

And for good reason, as the Falcons nearly upset a top-10 Penn State team in Week 1.

“The focus is and always will be on us," head coach MukeElko said. "We’re just going to focus on each opponent and play the best football that we can... We get ready for Bowling Green because we respect every opponent we play and every opponent can beat us.”

With that in mind, here is how to watch and listen to the Aggies on Saturday when they take on the Falcons:

WHAT: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies

WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 1, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network+ and ESPN+

HOW TO LISTEN: 94.5 FM, 12thMan.com

BETTING ODDS via Fan Duel

SPREAD: Texas A&M -22.5 (-110)

OVER/UNDER: 51.5 (O -105, U -115)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -2800, Bowling Green +1160

Published
Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

