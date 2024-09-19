How to Watch, TV & Radio Details, Gambling Odds for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Bowling Green Falcons
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to return to Kyle Field this Saturday when they take on the Bowling Green Falcons in College Station.
The Aggies are coming off of an impressive showing this past weekend, in which they dismantled the Florida Gators in a 33-20 win.
They were able to do so in large part thanks to the play of freshman quarterback Marcel Reed, who took the place of injured starter Conner Weigman after he had a setback for the sprained AC joint he suffered vs. Notre Dame in Week 1.
Reed went on to complete 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 13 carries for 83 yards and another score.
However, just because the Aggies got their first SEC win, doesn't mean they are taking the Falcons lightly.
And for good reason, as the Falcons nearly upset a top-10 Penn State team in Week 1.
“The focus is and always will be on us," head coach MukeElko said. "We’re just going to focus on each opponent and play the best football that we can... We get ready for Bowling Green because we respect every opponent we play and every opponent can beat us.”
With that in mind, here is how to watch and listen to the Aggies on Saturday when they take on the Falcons:
WHAT: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies
WHERE: Kyle Field, College Station, TX
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 1, 2024, 6:30 p.m. CST
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network+ and ESPN+
HOW TO LISTEN: 94.5 FM, 12thMan.com
BETTING ODDS via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Texas A&M -22.5 (-110)
OVER/UNDER: 51.5 (O -105, U -115)
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -2800, Bowling Green +1160