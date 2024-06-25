All Aggies

Texas A&M Way-Too-Early Week 4 Opponent Preview: Bowling Green Falcons

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Bowling Green Falcons in Week 4

Matt Galatzan

Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Connor Bazelak (7) throws a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies will enter Week 4 following their first SEC test of the season, after making a tough road trip to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

And while their return home to the friendly confines of Kyle Field in College Station will be a welcome one, their Week 4 opponent - the Bowling Green Falcons - cannot be overlooked.

Last season, Bowling Green finished the year 7-6 overall, going 5-3 in the MAC, winning five of their last six regular season games before an agonizing 30-24 loss to Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The lone regular season loss in that six-game stretch came at the hands of the Toledo Rockets, who finished the regular season 11-3 and 8-1 in the MAC, eventually falling short of a conference title in the MAC Championship game to Miami (OH).

Fortunately for the Falcons, they return a good number of starters, including their starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, their leading rusher Terion Stewart, and their leading receiver, Tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

They also return four of their five starting offensive lineman, and added two Power 4 confernce transfer at the wide receiver position in RJ Garcia (Kansas State) and Malcolm Johnson Jr. (Auburn).

With all that in mind, here is a statistical break down of what the Falcons will be bringing to Kyle Field on September 21:

Bowling Green Falcons

2023 Record: 7-6 (5-3 MAC)

Head Coach: Scot Loeffler

Returning Offensive Leaders:

Passing: QB Connor Bazelak

2023 stats: Completed 168 of 278 passes for 1,935 yards and 12 touchdowns with 7 interceptions

Rushing: RB Terion Stewart

2023 stats: 125 carries for 762 yards and eight touchdowns.

Receiving: TE Harold Fannin Jr.

2023 stats: 44 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns

Returning Defensive Leaders:

Tackles: LB Joseph Sipp Jr. - 65 total tackles (38 solo, 35 assisted)

Sacks: EDGE Jordan Porter - 3

Interceptions: CB Jordan Oladokun - 4

