'I Believe in Coach Elko!' 5-Star WR Kaliq Lockett Breaks Down Texas A&M Interest Ahead of Decision
The Texas A&M Aggies still have a few priority targets left on the board in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
On Wednesday, the first of those prospects will make his decision, with five-star Sasche receiver Kaliq Lockett set to choose between Alabama, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida State.
Ahead of his announcement, Lockett sat with On3 recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong, to discuss his contenders, what exactly he is looking for at the next level, and what he sees in the Aggies.
“I believe in Coach Elko," Lockett told Wiltfong. "He has the opportunity to turn A&M into a top program in the country. I like the recruiting class also. I like Coach Wiggins and the guys he’s put in the league like Jerry Jeudy and Devonta Smith and those guys.”
And that lines up exactly with what Lockett is looking for.
"My plan is to go three years and done," Lockett told Wiltfong. "The school that I chose is the best way to be one of the best receivers in the country and to be a first-round receiver.”
As it stands, Lockett ranks as the No. 17 player nationally, and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class, and had 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as a junior for Sasche. He also had 29 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore season, and earned snaps as a freshman on the varsity squad.
Texas currently stands as the favorite to land Lockett, with a score of 83.6 percent per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, while the Aggies sit in third place at 2.2 percent.