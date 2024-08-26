'I'm Ready!' Taurean York Looking Forward to Facing No. 7 Notre Dame
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York is getting excited for Saturday night's game against No. 7 Notre Dame. He sees the potent offense of the Fighting Irish with Riley Leonard at the controls.
"You got to come with it. Obviously, they're a top-10 team, and we're in the know of that. I feel like they're a great team overall," York said Monday. "They have been there for three years with that coaching staff, so they have a system in place. Like I said, I'm ready to play on Saturday."
York knows Leonard can beat you with his arm and he can also extend plays with his legs. He must be contained, or it's going to be a long night for the No. 20 Aggies.
"We really just have to contain the quarterback at all costs. We know that he's obviously a dual threat with his legs, but we're not going to knock his ability to throw the ball as well," York said. "It's all about defending him and make sure we're on the same page on defense."
York took a recruiting trip to Duke when Leonard was there. He got to meet some of the players, but Leonard was not one of them. He also did not meet defensive tackle RJ Oben, who now leads the Irish defensive front.
"No, I don't think I met either one of them. I've heard great things about them. I know that they're great players. I know they're now at Notre Dame," York said. "I feel like it's going to be a dog fight on Saturday, and I can't wait to play."