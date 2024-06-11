All Aggies

Jim Schlossnagle Updates Injury Status of Texas A&M Pitcher Shane Sdao Ahead of College World Series

The Aggies could be without their No. 2 starter in the College World Series.

Matt Galatzan

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies might have suffered a major loss before their trip to Omaha for the College World Series even begins.

Just 11 pitches into his Sunday night start in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional vs. Oregon at Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M's No. 2 pitcher Shane Sdao was forced to exit the game after feeling discomfort in his throwing arm.

The Aggies would go on to win the game 15-9 over the Ducks. However, Sdao's status remained unclear.

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle gave an injury update following the win, noting that Sdao will undergo an MRI this week in hopes of determining the severity of the issue.

“Nothing as of now,” Schlossnagle said. “I think he passed some of the physical tests pretty well, but it’s obviously scary. I mean, Sdao is just super competitive, and for him to do that the first couple of pitches of the game were 90-91. I was like, what we got going on here? Then he spit a 94 up there. I was like, okay. Then when he made that motion to call it, I was hoping it was the pitch com thing. We’ll see. We’ll get an MRI this week, and hopefully, we’re obviously not going to risk anything. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Sdao has gone 5-1 as a starter in 48.2 innings pitched for the Aggies this season, giving up just 42 hits with a 2.96 ERA.

The Aggies will take the field for their first game in the College World Series at 6 p.m. CT vs. the Florida Gators on ESPN.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News