Jim Schlossnagle Updates Injury Status of Texas A&M Pitcher Shane Sdao Ahead of College World Series
The Texas A&M Aggies might have suffered a major loss before their trip to Omaha for the College World Series even begins.
Just 11 pitches into his Sunday night start in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional vs. Oregon at Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M's No. 2 pitcher Shane Sdao was forced to exit the game after feeling discomfort in his throwing arm.
The Aggies would go on to win the game 15-9 over the Ducks. However, Sdao's status remained unclear.
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle gave an injury update following the win, noting that Sdao will undergo an MRI this week in hopes of determining the severity of the issue.
“Nothing as of now,” Schlossnagle said. “I think he passed some of the physical tests pretty well, but it’s obviously scary. I mean, Sdao is just super competitive, and for him to do that the first couple of pitches of the game were 90-91. I was like, what we got going on here? Then he spit a 94 up there. I was like, okay. Then when he made that motion to call it, I was hoping it was the pitch com thing. We’ll see. We’ll get an MRI this week, and hopefully, we’re obviously not going to risk anything. He’s got a bright future ahead of him, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Sdao has gone 5-1 as a starter in 48.2 innings pitched for the Aggies this season, giving up just 42 hits with a 2.96 ERA.
The Aggies will take the field for their first game in the College World Series at 6 p.m. CT vs. the Florida Gators on ESPN.