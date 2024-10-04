Jimbo Fisher Slams 'Utterly Ridiculous' State of College Football
The effect that NIL has had on the state of college football is undeniable.
Not only has it led to increased advantages from the programs that have the resources to take advantage of it, but it has also led to an extreme rise in players deciding to transfer to other teams - sometimes even to heated rivals.
And former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has had enough, ripping the state of college football, NIL, and the transfer portal during a recent appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM.
“College football is — I complain about it, it’s still the greatest game," Fisher said. But college football man, we need a commissioner. We need revenue sharing. We need a salary cap, for all schools... And the other part of this, the tampering that other schools do with players, is utterly ridiculous."
Of course, Texas A&M has been one of the top programs in the country in terms of NIL investment and using those resources to help build a team.
That is true under Mike Elko, with the Aggies rebuilding a roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal that was decimated by losses this past off-season. And it was also true under Jimbo Fisher, who, despite his struggles to get results on the field, had an undeniable track record of bringing in top-end elite talent to the roster.
In order to do that, Fisher had to utilize every resource at his disposal, and when NIL came along, that meant taking full advantage of that as well.
However, Fisher believes some schools are getting out of control, and cheating the system in order to get ahead of the competition.
“I mean, the big schools are going and getting players constantly from other schools, and it’s being done illegally," Fisher said. "Those guys are developing players, and all of a sudden their guys, you know, that team shouldn’t have an advantage, financially, to be able to take care of a guy that another school doesn’t, and it’s wrong.”
As it stands, Fisher currently sits without a head coaching job, and it is unclear whether or not another team will take a chance on hiring him going forward. But if he does land another job in the near future, he will likely have to fight fire with fire in order to keep up with the competition.
At least until some new rules and regulations are put in place to restore order to the game.