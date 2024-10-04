All Aggies

Jimbo Fisher Slams 'Utterly Ridiculous' State of College Football

Former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher believes college football needs to be changed in a big way.

Matt Galatzan

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The effect that NIL has had on the state of college football is undeniable.

Not only has it led to increased advantages from the programs that have the resources to take advantage of it, but it has also led to an extreme rise in players deciding to transfer to other teams - sometimes even to heated rivals.

And former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher has had enough, ripping the state of college football, NIL, and the transfer portal during a recent appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM.

“College football is — I complain about it, it’s still the greatest game," Fisher said. But college football man, we need a commissioner. We need revenue sharing. We need a salary cap, for all schools... And the other part of this, the tampering that other schools do with players, is utterly ridiculous."

Of course, Texas A&M has been one of the top programs in the country in terms of NIL investment and using those resources to help build a team.

That is true under Mike Elko, with the Aggies rebuilding a roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal that was decimated by losses this past off-season. And it was also true under Jimbo Fisher, who, despite his struggles to get results on the field, had an undeniable track record of bringing in top-end elite talent to the roster.

In order to do that, Fisher had to utilize every resource at his disposal, and when NIL came along, that meant taking full advantage of that as well.

However, Fisher believes some schools are getting out of control, and cheating the system in order to get ahead of the competition.

“I mean, the big schools are going and getting players constantly from other schools, and it’s being done illegally," Fisher said. "Those guys are developing players, and all of a sudden their guys, you know, that team shouldn’t have an advantage, financially, to be able to take care of a guy that another school doesn’t, and it’s wrong.”

As it stands, Fisher currently sits without a head coaching job, and it is unclear whether or not another team will take a chance on hiring him going forward. But if he does land another job in the near future, he will likely have to fight fire with fire in order to keep up with the competition.

At least until some new rules and regulations are put in place to restore order to the game.

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. He then moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki, ex Longhorns Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, FOX News and former ESPN host Will Cain, and countless other recruits, and former players for each of the teams he has covered. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News