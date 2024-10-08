Joel Klatt Would 'Put Money' on Texas A&M Making the College Football Playoff
The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the biggest risers in college football as SEC play kicks into high gear.
After taking down the No. 9 Missouri Tigers 41-10 in College Station on Saturday, Texas A&M moved up a whopping 10 spots to No. 15 in the AP Poll. The Aggies have reeled off five straight wins, with their only loss being the 23-13 defeat they suffered to then-No. 7 Notre Dame in the season opener.
Considering that their only loss is to a Notre Dame team currently ranked No. 11 in the Top 25, it's clear that the Aggies are building a resume worthy of a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt is feeling so confident in Texas A&M making it to the CFP that he's willing to place his bets.
"Wrap your mind around this. Texas A&M has a good shot at the CFP. In fact I would put money on it right now," Klatt tweeted.
The Aggies' schedule the rest of the season certainly gives them a solid shot at making the CFP even with another potential loss at some point down the line. Texas A&M's two toughest remaining games against the LSU Tigers and Texas Longhorns will both be at Kyle Field while the final three road games against Mississippi State (Oct. 19), South Carolina (Nov. 2), and Auburn (Nov. 23) are matchups the Aggies should win.
According to ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor, the Aggies currently have a 33 percent chance at making the CFP, which is 15th in the country.
If the Aggies handle business the rest of the way and have a second potential loss come at the hands of either Texas or LSU, Texas A&M will have a real shot at making it to the CFP for the first time in program history.