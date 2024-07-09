Texas A&M Aggies Week 6 Preview: Missouri Tigers
Hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 1 presents a strong challenge for coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, but after that, facing the Missouri Tigers in Kyle Field will arguably be their toughest challenge of the season.
Granted, the Aggies will welcome back the Texas Longhorns in the last week of the regular season, but with the added pressure that a rivalry brings, that game belongs in a category of its own. Missouri, on the other hand, brings no former bad blood, but does present an extremely challenging feat.
Last season, the Tigers finally found their stride and surprised the conference with a two-loss regular season — both losses they held leads over LSU and Georgia, respectively — and ended up knocking off the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-10 showdown at the Cotton Bowl.
Next season, Missouri is boasting one of the country's strongest receiving corps and a veteran quarterback who led the charge last season. Their star running back, Cody Schrader, won't be returning, but an elite transfer from Georgia State is looking to take his place after cracking the top-10 in rushing yards across college football last season.
On defense, the Tigers also pose a threat. They will be without a few key stars in Kris Abrams-Draine and Darius Robinson, but filling their place are players ready for their breakout seasons. If both teams play the way they're expected to, Week 6 could turn out to be a top-15 showdown at Kyle Field, making it one of the most important games for the Aggies next season.
Here's everything you need to know about Missouri:
2024-25 NCAA Football Week 6: Missouri Tigers
2023 Record: 11-2, 6-2 SEC
Head coach: Eli Drinkwitz
Returning Offensive Leaders:
Passing: QB Brady Cook
2023 stats: 244-369, 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions
Rushing: RB Marcus Carroll*
2023 stats: 274 carries, 1,350 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns
Receiving: WR Luther Burden III
2023 stats: 86 receptions, 1,212 yards, 14.1 yards per catch, nine touchdowns
*Carroll is an incoming transfer
Returning Defensive Leaders:
Tackles: FS Joseph Charleston, 60
Interceptions: STAR Daylan Carnell, 1
Sacks: DL Johnny Walker Jr., 5