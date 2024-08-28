All Aggies

Johnny Manziel Set to Join Action Network Gambling Podcast in CFB Analyst Role

Texas A&M Aggies legend Johnny Manziel has started his way down a new career path in sports media with the Action Network

Matt Galatzan

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel is interviewed during the game between the Aggies and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M Aggies player Johnny Manziel is interviewed during the game between the Aggies and Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies legend and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is setting out on a new career path.

Per an announcement from Action Network, Manziel is set to join the Big Bets on Campus Podcast as a college football analyst.

As part of his new responsibilities, Manziel will make a "Hail Mary Pick of the Week" on Saturday mornings, as well as the show every Tuesday on YouTube.

“College football is back and it’s an exciting time for the sport I love,” Manziel said in a release. “I’m looking forward to joining the guys and sharing my view week-by-week of the college football landscape.”

Manziel's first appearance will come this Saturday, with the show airing live at 9:30 am CT.

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies former quarterback Johnny Manziel watches the between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

“Johnny was one of the most electric, creative, and popular players in college football history. The definition of must-watch, appointment viewing,” Action Network CCO Chad Millman said. “And that’s exactly what he will be across our college football coverage.”

Manziel had an incredibly memorable career with the Aggies, leading Texas A&M to an 11-2 record while throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,410 yards and 21 scores during his freshman season in 2012. That season, he won the Heisman, Davey O'Brien, Manning, and AP Player of the Year awards, while also being named a consensus All-American.

He followed that up by having an even better statistical season through the air in 2013, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and rushing for 759 yards and nine scores on the ground. The Aggies went 9-4 that season with a win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, with all four losses coming against ranked teams, including three by single digits.

Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and MizzouSportsTalk.com, as well as the Editor-In-Chief of InsideTheBears.com, TheGroveReport.com, RamDigest.com, AllSeahawks.com, and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels. For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

