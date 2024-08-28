Johnny Manziel Set to Join Action Network Gambling Podcast in CFB Analyst Role
Texas A&M Aggies legend and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is setting out on a new career path.
Per an announcement from Action Network, Manziel is set to join the Big Bets on Campus Podcast as a college football analyst.
As part of his new responsibilities, Manziel will make a "Hail Mary Pick of the Week" on Saturday mornings, as well as the show every Tuesday on YouTube.
“College football is back and it’s an exciting time for the sport I love,” Manziel said in a release. “I’m looking forward to joining the guys and sharing my view week-by-week of the college football landscape.”
Manziel's first appearance will come this Saturday, with the show airing live at 9:30 am CT.
“Johnny was one of the most electric, creative, and popular players in college football history. The definition of must-watch, appointment viewing,” Action Network CCO Chad Millman said. “And that’s exactly what he will be across our college football coverage.”
Manziel had an incredibly memorable career with the Aggies, leading Texas A&M to an 11-2 record while throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,410 yards and 21 scores during his freshman season in 2012. That season, he won the Heisman, Davey O'Brien, Manning, and AP Player of the Year awards, while also being named a consensus All-American.
He followed that up by having an even better statistical season through the air in 2013, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, and rushing for 759 yards and nine scores on the ground. The Aggies went 9-4 that season with a win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, with all four losses coming against ranked teams, including three by single digits.