Texas A&M Aggies OL Chase Bisontis Added To Outland Trophy Watch List
It seems that some of Mike Elko's Aggies are in the running for some prestigious postseason awards.
And not a single down has been played yet.
One of these award-worthy Ags is offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, who was recently named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, an award given to the best interior lineman in college football.
Many NFL greats have been graced with the award in the past, such as Aaron Donald, Joe Thomas, and Penei Sewell.
Should Bisontis take home the award after the season is set in stone, he would be the first player in Maroon and White to win the award since tackle Luke Joeckel in 2012.
Bisontis stands a towering 6'6 and comes in at 320 lbs. His mix of size and agility last season earned him a spot on the first-team All-SEC freshman team, alongside A&M RB Rueben Owens. Heading into his freshman year, he was named as a preseason All-American by ESPN.
In 2023, Bisontis started all 13 games for Texas A&M at right tackle and only allowed his quarterback to be sacked four times.
After the season, Bisontis entered his name into the transfer portal, only to later withdraw it and return to Texas A&M. Bisontis is expected to try his hand at right guard this season, with redshirted junior Reuben Fatheree II expected to take over right tackle duties.
Can Bisontis take advantage of the opportunity now that his name is out there and block out the other Outland Trophy candidates? His quest begins with a tough challenge when Notre Dame comes to College Station for the opener.