Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Comments On Rueben Owens' Injury After Aggies Scrimmage
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko would not discuss the injury to Rueben Owens after the Aggies' scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, however, he did release a statement.
"Rueben Owens suffered a lower leg injury in our scrimmage on Saturday (Aug, 10)," Elko said. "I will address the injury at my next media availability,"
Owens is believed to have suffered a lower extremity injury during the scrimmage. He is expected to miss the 2024 season.
Owens was looking forward to having a productive season under new offensive coordinator Collin Klein. It appears as though that is going to have to wait until 2025. He ran for 385 yards on 101 carries last season and was expected to be the bellcow this season under Klein.
Le'Veon Moss and Amari Daniels are going to have to spell Owens and divide the huge load that Owens would have brought to College Station this fall. They split carries last season and will do the same this season until a statement to the contrary is made by Elko.
Moss and Daniels combined to rush for over 1,000 yards last season. They also averaged over five yards per carry. However, they were not counted on to carry the load by themselves. It looks like they will do much of the heavy lifting in Klein's run-first offense.
As the darkhorse in this scenario, EJ Smith, a transfer from Stanford and the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, could be called upon early this season to see what he is capable of doing. Moss, Daniels and Smith are the only scholarship running backs on the roster.
Smith was sidelined most of last season with an injury after he won the job in spring ball. Smith has had an up-and-down career and is looking to start over under Klein and Elko's stewardship.
The Aggies could also shoulder move of the load on the right arm of quarterback Conner Weigman.
Weigman might be called on to be more of a passer this season and distribute the football to his running backs and tight ends, similar to the way Klein ran his offense at Kansas State.