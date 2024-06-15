LOOK: Ticket Prices for Texas A&M vs. Texas Soar Months Before Kickoff
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Christmas Day two years ago, country-folk star Zach Bryan — a quite popular performer among younger Texas A&M Aggies fans — released a live recording of his performance at Red Rocks in Colorado on a snowy night.
It was an hour-and-a-half long and featured a plethora of his top hits, but not every fan got to experience it, or his other shows, for that matter, due to high ticket prices. That inspired the name of his first-ever live album: "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks)."
"I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year," Bryan said in the aftermath of his surprise release. "I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show."
The album seemed comedic, but the sentiment was clear. Ticket prices, especially on sales from the mega-distributor, Ticketmaster, made affording access to concerts and other live events extremely difficult. Older Aggies experienced something similar with George Strait's performance on Kyle Field, and now, old and young Texas A&M fans alike are set to experience it once more.
And why? The Texas Longhorns are back in town.
After 13 years of not playing their bitter rivals in football after making the switch to the SEC, the Aggies are set to host Texas at Kyle to conclude their regular season schedule.
The announcement back in June of 2023 stirred a frenzy among both fanbases and once it was learned that the game would be in College Station — something former Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork lobbied for — the frenzy got crazier.
Now, Aggie fans are vying to get seats for November 30th, and they're not coming cheap.
With tickets nearly sold out, the cheapest seats Aggie fans can get from Ticketmaster are $630 in one of the last rows of the corner section at the top of the stadium. As you get closer, those prices get into the $800 range at the top deck.
A deck below, and one ticket is going for over $1,000. Prices vary depending on row and location, but getting even closer to the field has tickets going for over $3,000 each. And the most expensive available?
Section FB9, Row 7. Two tickets — a required mark — for a grand total of $16,094.
Whether Aggie fans already scored tickets, or are still looking to do so, getting to witness history wasn't exactly an easy to do. Kyle Field is set to play host to over 100,000 fans and two teams who could potentially be making cases for the 12-team College Football Playoff.
In the event that the Aggies do have a compelling case, beating Texas will mean that much more, and if there are any tickets available for the game by the time that's known, maybe the price will change to an arm and and two legs. Yes, that's right. Both.
Either way, the renewed rivalry is certainly shaping up to be a spectacle, both this year and the ones to follow. And, as bold a statement as it is, it seems like scoring tickets is an even bigger one.
Kickoff between the Aggies and Longhorns is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time is TBA.