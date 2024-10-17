"Lot Of Confidence!" Mike Elko Impressed With Running Back Growth
Mike Elko and the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies have been unstoppable in terms of rushing, be it on offense or defense.
The defense is currently allowing only 114 rushing yards, one of the best in the nation, the offensive rushing attack is currently averaging 232 yards a game, and before the bye week, junior running back Le'Veon Moss led the entire SEC with 609 rushing yards. Amari Daniels has tacked on 245, and even quarterback Marcel Reed has shown prowess in the ground game as well with his 224 rushing yards.
What did Mike Elko chalk up the production to? A simple aspect: confidence.
"We had a lot of confidence in our backs, and we had a lot of confidence in our offensive line. Obviously, when we lost Conner and Marcel gave us a different dynamic back there from a running standpoint, and that helped enhance some of the run numbers," said Elko. "Certainly, playing on the road with the backup quarterback, you know, you kind of try to run the ball a little bit more to try and control the game but yeah, I think we found a good rhythm with how we're doing it. Le'Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, and E.J. Smith have been really good for us in the backfield.
Elko also touched on some issues the team is still struggling with, and the shifting game plan now that Conner Weigman is back under center.
"Yeah, we're still an evolving team, and obviously we had a good Saturday against Missouri our last time out, but internally there's still a lot of area we need to get better at. You know, defensive communication, still cleaning that stuff up," Elko said. "I still think that now that we have Conner back, still getting a little bit more precision in what we're trying to do in the passing game, being more consistent and physical in the running game."
The Aggies return from their bye week and head to Starkville to defend their undefeated SEC record as they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at 3:15 p.m.