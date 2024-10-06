'Just Playing Ball!' Le'Veon Moss Breaks Down Career Day Against Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies put the college football world on notice yesterday afternoon, not just beating the then-No. 9 Missouri Tigers, but straight up blew them out, 41-10.
Conner Weigman looked like his 2023 self, before his injury, throwing for 276 yards and nearly a perfect day passing-wise, completing 18 of 22 passes with no touchdowns and also no interceptions.
Weigman was impressive, and Nic Scourton was as much of a game-changer as he's been since coming to A&M, but the real MVP of the game might have been junior running back Le'Veon Moss, who ran wild against Missouri, setting a new career-high with 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half for Texas A&M.
Repeating himself from last week's 100+ yard performance against Arkansas, Le'Veon claimed he just went out and "balled."
"I mean, to take you through it, I was just playing ball. Sorry to say that again, but I was just ballin'," Moss said. "We just wanted to come out and continue to put our foot on their neck.
As excited as the team was to have Conner Weigman back under center, the team scored the entirety of their touchdowns on the ground, something Moss chalked up to pure skills.
"No, that was just ability. I mean, we were not expecting all the touchdowns to be off runs, but you know," Moss said. "I didn't really think that it was going to be a rough day I just thought we needed to tighten up and get our heads on the right way."
Moss and the now No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies get a much-deserved bye week coming up, before getting back to business on October 19 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.