Marcel Reed Already in Texas A&M History Books After Two Starts
Marcel Reed has had an impressive past two games as the starting quarterback for the Aggies.
But just how impressive has he been?
With his pair of passing touchdowns in both the Florida and Bowling Green contests and his 83 and 91 rushing yards respectively against those two teams, Reed became the first Texas A&M quarterback since Johnny Manziel to record at least two passing touchdowns and at least 80 rushing yards in consecutive games.
Reed first burst onto the scene for the Aggies in the 2023 TaxAct Texas Bowl against Oklahoma State, where he filled in for an injured Jaylen Henderson in what was already injury-plagued year for the Aggie signal-callers.
Though the Aggies fell short in the game, Reed proved he belonged on the depth chart, completing 20 of 33 passes for 361 yards and one interception. He did score a touchdown with his legs to go along with 29 rushing yards.
Fast forward to this season, and it seems that Reed could be on the cusp of being the full-time Aggie starter with his magnificent performances as Conner Weigman heals a sprained shoulder. And don't forget about Henderson. He's still in Aggieland, ready to produce at quarterback just as much as the other two are.
As of now, Conner Weigman is a game-time decision against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. We will have to see how this week turns out for the team in practice, as Mike Elko could easily write in Reed for the starting spot, regardless of Weigman's health.