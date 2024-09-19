Aggies Starting QB To Be 'Game Time Decision' For Rest of Season
The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves with a bit of a quarterback conundrum, and it will apparently extend into this Saturday's matchup vs. the Bowling Green Falcons.
Last week, the Aggies were forced to start freshman Marcel Reed in place of usual starter Conner Weigman, who suffered a setback to an AC joint sprain that originally occurred in Week 1 vs. Notre Dame.
Reed then proceeded to have a stellar performance, throwing the question of whether or not the Aggies even go back to Weigman.
On Wednesday night, Aggies head coach Mike Elko finally responded to the situation, noting that their starting QB decision will be considered on a week to week basis.
“I think people who get to know me know that it’s probably going to be a game-time decision for the rest of the season,” Elko said during his weekly appearance on The Aggie Football Hour. “That’s just how we handle things. We have a lot of real honest conversations internally, but those stay internal.”
Apparently, Elko's decision has little to do with the health of Weigman either, with the QB getting back to throwing this week in practice, and receiving positive results on his latest medical evaluation.
"The imaging turned out good, so we did not find any more problems than what we were dealing with," Elko said on his SEC Teleconference call. "It is an AC sprain, and everything else is very much intact. We are just in the process now of recovery, and rehab, and trying to figure out where he is able to get himself to... He was able to throw it around a little bit today, which is how Wednesdays have gone. We will see what it looks like through the back end of the week as we make our decision heading into Saturday."
So who starts this Saturday?
That will be hard to tell based on Elko's comments. That said, we still give Weigman the edge when he's fully healthy based on his experience and track record when healthy.
Not only has Weigman had multiple elite-level games against much better teams than what the Aggies faced on Saturday - including setting an Aggies freshman passing record vs. a top-15 Ole Miss team in 2022, but he has also led the Aggies to a win over a top-5 LSU team that same season.
He was also on his way to a stellar season in 2023 before getting injured.
Of course, he has not shown that same production thus far in 2024, and Reed deserves to be in the conversation after what he did on Saturday, where he completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards and two scores and rushed 13 times for 83 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
We will find out one way or the other on Saturday. Kick off is set for 6:30 pm.