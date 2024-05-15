All Aggies

Mike Elko Believes Texas A&M Should Be 'The Premier Football Program The Country'

According to head coach Mike Elko, the Texas A&M Aggies have the potential to be the nation's premier football program.

Matt Galatzan

Mike Elko has Aggieland buzzing.

And rightfully so.

In just five months since the firing of Jimbo Fisher, and the hiring of Elko, the Texas A&M Aggies have completely rebuilt their program, with 59 players coming in and out via the transfer portal, and a completely new coaching staff in place.

Now, after back-to-back underwhelming seasons, the Aggies are poised for a resurgence and are viewed as a top-25 program heading into the 2024 season.

However, Elko believes they should set their sites higher.

“This should be the premier football program in the country," Elko said at the Fort Worth Touchdown Club. "There is nothing that we don’t have. Our kids are bought into that wholeheartedly right now. We’ve had a tough, challenging five months where we have re-established what culture should look like.”

And as Elko said, it is not the five-star recruits, or the flashy facitilities that make this new version of Texas A&M a special destination, and one that appears to be on a rocket-like trajectory.

Yes, those things are important. Just take a look at Georgia Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Oregon, and everything they have done in the College Football Playoff era.

But to Elko, it all starts with the culture, and so far, the Aggies are well on their way to establishing something special there.

“Culture is the secret sauce. Culture and leadership bring programs a long way.” “If we can build a tremendous culture with tremendous leadership with tremendous direction, that can go a long way. … I think that’s the secret sauce that we’re going to bring to Texas A&M.”

Time will tell if the Elko is right, but so far, he seems to be off to a pretty good start.

