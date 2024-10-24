Mike Elko Responds to Garrett Nussmeier's Comments on Kyle Field vs. Death Valley
This offseason, LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier went viral for downplaying the environment at Kyle Field in comparison to his own home field at Death Valley in Baton Rouge.
"It's not even close," Nussmeier told reporters this offseason. "Yes, Kyle Field is loud, I'll give them that, but it's not Death Valley."
As would be expected, those comments resurfaced this week as the Texas A&M Aggies prepare to host Nussmeier and the Tigers this Saturday night in College Station.
During his radio show on Wednesday night, Aggies head coach Mike Elko was asked about Nussmeier's stance on Kyle Field. But instead of addressing Nussmeier directly, of course, Elko elected to detail what exactly makes Kyle Field so special to him and his program.
“I joked about this because I couldn’t believe in the spring there was conversations about the 12th Man showing up at the spring game," Elko said. "There’s a lot of things I worry about, the one thing I never worry about is where the 12th Man will be when Texas A&M football is playing on Saturday. They will be in Kyle, they will be loud and proud, and they will give us an unbelievable home-field advantage.”
“What it means to us is everything. It means that you have support... You deal with so much negativity nowadays when things don’t go right like social media, and message boards, and blogs, and all of these things. The kids to understand, your fan base is here for you all the time. They don’t turn your back on you. It’s not if you win, they love you. If you don’t, they don’t. You’re very blessed to be at a place where your fan base shows up and supports you all the time.”
As for Nussmeier, he backtracked his comments from the offseason a bit this week, noting that Kyle Field is indeed a loud and challenging environment.
"We acknowledge it’s a tough environment,” Nussmeier said this week. "It’s a tough place to play. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be exciting... But like I said before the Ole Miss game, it's easy to get caught up in the extracurriculars of what this game means. We can think about those all week and then lose the football game, and it won't matter. We're playing a football game this Saturday. It’s going to be loud. That’s going to be the environment... But we're focused on us. We’re focused on executing to the best of our ability and attacking our opponent.”
The Aggies and the Tigers kick off this Saturday at 6:30 pm on ABC.
