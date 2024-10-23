LSU Tigers QB Downplays Noise Concern vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kyle Field, home of the Texas A&M Aggies, is well-known as one of the loudest venues in college football, especially during big games.
That will certainly be the case on Saturday night when the No. 14 Aggies host the No. 8 LSU Tigers. This game isn't just a matchup between two top-15 teams but between the last two undefeated teams in SEC play. While it won't take place on rivalry weekend like it has in the past, this rivalry game arguably has greater implications than any other in recent memory.
There's no question that Kyle Field will be rocking on Saturday night, but the Tigers know a thing or two about loud stadiums from playing at Tiger Stadium, commonly known as Death Valley. In fact, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier believes the noise level isn't even comparable between the two venues.
"It's not even close," Nussmeier told reporters. "Yes, Kyle Field is loud, I'll give them that, but it's not Death Valley."
Sound familiar?
Just a couple of weeks ago, Missouri quarterback Brady Cook made a very similar assertion. That comment then came back to bite Cook and the Tigers, as the Aggies rolled Missouri in a 41-10 blowout.
Does that mean the same thing will happen to LSU? No. If anything, they will at least be more prepared than Missouri for that kind of environment.
Many consider Death Valley to be the loudest stadium in the country, with the highest recorded sound intensity of 130 decibels, per Aggies Wire. In contrast, Kyle Field has reached a peak of 122 decibels, but it also holds over 8,000 more people at capacity.
In his first season as a starter, Nussmeier has completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,222 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His signature moment came on Oct. 12, when he led the Tigers to a 29-26 overtime win over then-No. 9 Ole Miss at home.
He and A&M's defense will test each other, but the Aggies believe the crowd will be a much bigger factor than Nussmeier does.
"It's going to be a great environment," A&M head coach Mike Elko said Monday. "It's going to be an opportunity for us to go out there and show we belong on this stage and have taken this program where we all thought we wanted it to go. It's a great opportunity. It's a great venue.
"They're a great team. We're a talented team. It's going to be a lot of fun. Looking forward to Saturday, looking forward to a great environment in Kyle, I know our people will show out, and it'll be electric and spend the week doing the best we can to go play our best football."
