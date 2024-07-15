MLB Draft: Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery Drafted By Boston Red Sox In 1st Round
In the first of what is expected to be many, a Texas A&M Aggie was taken in the 2024 MLB Draft.
And to no one's surprise, the first Aggie off was outfielder Braden Montgomery, selected in the first round, 12th overall by the Boston Red Sox, one of the most historical franchises in the major leagues.
Described by Texas College Baseball as a "switch-hitting Mookie Betts" (who also played for Boston from 2014 to 2019), Montgomery made his presence known in his one year in a Maroon and White uniform, helping the Aggies reach Omaha for the second time in three years and being a part of a solid triple threat at the top of the batting lineup along with SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac and team home run leader Jace LaViolette.
In 2024, Montgomery batted a .322 average with 27 home runs, 85 runs batted in, and a .733 slugging percentage. Montgomery also scored 65 runs and swiped five bases.
Montgomery joined the Aggies following a successful tenure as a Stanford Cardinal, establishing himself as a premier two-way player as an outfielder and a pitcher. His offensive prowess was well known, clobbering 35 home runs and driving in 118 runs in two years with the Cardinals.
Oregon State's Travis Pazzana was selected first overall by the Cleveland Guardians. Golden Spikes Award recipient Charlie Condon from Georgia was selected by the Colorado Rockies with the third overall pick in the draft. The draft will continue until Tuesday.
Montgomery is one of many Aggies expected to be taken in the draft. The draft is ongoing and is available on ESPN.