Multiple Aggies Snubbed In EA Sports College Football 25's Top 100 Players
EA Sports released the rankings for the top 100 players in the upcoming College Football 25 video game that is set to be released next Friday, July 19th.
Despite all the talent that the Texas A&M Aggies roster holds, only one player was able to rank in the top 100 of the nation's best. Some might think it was Conner Weigman. Some might say Bryce Anderson or even Taurean York or Tyreek Chappell.
All are great guesses, but the lone Aggie in the top 100 is none other than defensive end Nic Scourton, who recently transferred to Texas A&M this offseason after two seasons as a Boilermaker at Purdue.
Scourton's 90 overall which also includes an 82 speed rating and 91 awareness rating was good enough to spot him 88th on the top 100 players.
Scourton, who was born in Bryan, TX, was quite the playmaker for Purdue in the 2023 season. Though he only played 11 games, he posted 50 tackles, 33 solo and 17 assisted, and 15 of them going for loss of yardage. He racked up 10 sacks, defended 3 passes, and forced a fumble. Scourton announced shortly after the end of the 2023 season that he would be leaving West Lafayette, IN, and returning home to the Brazos Valley.
No college football player received a coveted 99 overall rating that is popular amongst Madden athletes like Patrick Mahomes or Justin Jefferson. The highest rated player overall was a three-way tie between national champion Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, LSU left tackle Will Campbell, and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, all with an overall of 96.
Here is a list of the top 10 players:
1) Will Johnson, CB, Michigan, 96 overall
2) Will Campbell, LT, LSU, 96 overall
3) Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State, 96 overall
4) James Pearce Jr., RE, Tennessee, 95 overall
5) Caleb Downs, FS, Ohio State, 95 overall
6) Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado, 95 overall
7) Malaki Starks, FS, Georgia, 95 overall
8) Mason Graham, DT, Michigan, 95 overall
9) Quinshon Judkins, HB, Ohio State, 95 overall
10) Tate Ratledge, RG, Georgia, 95 overall
EA Sports College Football 25 will be available on July 19 for standard play, and July 16 for those that purchase the deluxe edition.