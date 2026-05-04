3 Reasons Texas A&M Safety Tawfiq Byard Will Shock College Football in 2026

Fresh off one of the best seasons in program history, the Texas A&M Aggies are looking to build off their first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Reaching those lofty goals won't be easy, though, as head coach Mike Elko will be tasked with rebuilding his roster, including significant pieces on the defense. After a successful offseason in the transfer portal, though, the Aggies might have done their job effectively enough.

They landed Tawfiq Byard, a safety from the Colorado Buffaloes, and here are three reasons why he could be the next breakout star in college football.

Natural Born Leader

Texas A&M Aggies safety Marcus Ratcliffe (3) gestures after defeating the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

When the offseason came for the Aggies, they knew they would need not only to replace significant production but also to add players who could be leaders in a locker room now devoid of them. Byard is part of that solution for the coaching staff.

With plenty of experience, including two seasons with the South Florida Bulls and one with the Buffaloes, he has been around college football for a while. During his time in Deion Sanders' program, though, and albeit a short stint, he quickly emerged as a leader in the locker room, and now he will bring that same energy to College Station.

Surrounded By Talent

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes were a mess last season in the Big 12, on both sides of the ball, but especially on defense, where they struggled to make any impact plays. They were 112th in yards per game and 98th in opponents' points per game.

However, they were 11th in opponents' completion percentage and 38th in passing yards per game, despite being 118th in sack percentage. Byard was a big part of that success, holding down the backline of the secondary, and forcing teams to throw in front of him, not allowing big plays.

Looking to keep that same history of success, but this time with one of the top pass rushing teams in the country, Byard could be in for an even better season that allows him to prove he can be a ball hawk as well.

Proven Commodity

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) pulls in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's never easy to project the success that a player will have when they switch teams, but Byard is about as close as you can get when making projections. He has a history of finding a way to make an impact, no matter what school he is at, and he comes from a family of success, including his brother Kevin Byard, who was great in the NFL.

Now in College Station, and tasked with being a critical piece of the defense, he seems poised to continue finding success, and this time being a dominant piece of a reloaded defense.

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