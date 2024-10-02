All Aggies

Multiple Texas A&M Aggies Receive Rating Updates in College Football 25

The Texas A&M Aggies have been performing well on the field, and as a result, their player rankings on College Football 25 have received updates.

Matt Galatzan

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) and defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) and defensive lineman Albert Regis (17) tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies were already a very fun team to play with in EA Sports College Football 25, with multiple elite players across the board, and a staunch defense to fall back on.

Not to mention one of the toughest environments to play in in the entire game.

But on Wednesday, that team got even better, with multiple players receiving rating updates and increasing the team's overall talent level.

Among the players to take the biggest jump in terms of rating were tight end Tre Watson, who moved all the way from a 69 overall to an 80 overall, and linebacker Daymion Sanford, who leaped from a 73 to a 79 overall. Defensive tackle Albert Regis also jumped from an 80 to an 85 overall, while linebacker Jordan Lockhart moved from a 69 overall to a 74 overall. Linebacker Tristan Jernigan, meanwhile, moved from 70 overall to 74 overall, while offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover increased from a 78 to an 82.

Curiously, there was no update to redshirt freshman QB Marcel Reed, who has started the last three games for the Aggies.

The Aggies also had multiple player change position, with York, Lockhart, and Jernigan all moving to right outside linebacker, Scooby Williams and Sanford moving to middle linebacker, Cashius Howeel and Ryland Kennedy moving to left outside linebacker, and offensive lineman Armaj Reed-Adams moving to right guard.

You can see all the changes to the Aggies players below:

Offense

QB - Conner Weigman 87 (-1)
WR - Cyrus Allen 83 (+3)
WR - Jacob Bostick 73 (+2)
WR - Jabre Barber 81 (+3)
TE - Tre Watson 80 (+11)
TE - Donovan Green 80 (-1)
OL - Damtrious Crownover 82 (+4)
OL - Ar'Maj Reed-Adams 81 (+1)

Defense

DT - Albert Regis 85 (+5)
LB - Taurean York 84 (+1)
LB - Scooby Williams 80 (+2)
LB - Daymion Sanford 79 (+6)
LB - Cashius Howell 78 (-6)
LB - Tristan Jernigan 74 (+4)
LB - Rylan Kennedy 73 (+1)
CB - Will Lee 82 (+1)
CB - Jayvon Thomas 81 (+3)
CB - Donovan Saunders 72 (+3)
P - Tyler White 77 (+6)

