Aggies QB Conner Weigman Has 'Always Wanted to Beat Texas'

Texas A&M Aggies QB Conner Weigman is looking forward to renewing the Lonestar Showdown vs. the Texas Longhorns this season.

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) rolls out of the pocket on a play during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
It's almost here.

In a few months, the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns will finally renew the heated rivalry that is the Lonestar Showdown.

It is a game that has been absent from Texas living rooms on Thanksgiving for more than a decade, and a game that has been sorely missed in the college football world each and every year since 2011.

Fortunately, with Texas moving to the SEC, that is set to end.

And no one is more excited than Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, who revealed his desire to beat the Longhorns to the media on Tuesday.

Sep 9, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

“I mean I’ve always wanted to beat Texas,” Weigman said on Tuesday. “That’s a given. That’s gonna happen.”

Obviously, it should obviously be noted that Weigman is speaking in generalities here. He is not necessarily guaranteeing a win on November 30 at Kyle Field.

What he is doing, is expressing his desire and excitement to play against the Longhorns, and his motivation to beat a team that he grew up rooting against his entire life.

Weigman grew up an Aggie. He wants to beat Texas. Its that simple.

Earlier this month at SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York echoed that sentiment, calling the rivalry 'personal' and noting his motivation to beat the Longhorns this season.

“I don’t talk to anybody from Texas," York said about the rivalry. "It’s that personal to me.”

The Aggies and Longhorns will kick off on Nov. 30 at Kyle Field in College Station.

