'A Tremendous Job!' Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz Praises Mike Elko, Texas A&M
Fresh off of a bye week, the undefeated No. 9 Missouri Tigers face a tall task this upcoming Saturday against Mike Elko and the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station at Kyle Field to continue SEC play.
And nobody is more aware of this than head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
After sending his condolences to the victims of Hurricane Helene, Drinkwitz began his Tuesday afternoon presser acknowledging Elko's coaching, and not just at Texas A&M.
"Mike Elko has done a tremendous job wherever he has gone as a head football coach," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, this being his first year with the team and I just really think he is doing a tremendous job finding the identity of that team."
The Missouri coach also made note of Marcel Reed's playing style, and how it seems to somewhat mirror that of his offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who was the Kansas State Wildcats' quarterback from 2009 to 2012 and was notorious for his dual-threat abilities, finishing third in the Heisman voting in 2012 behind Johnny Manziel and Manti Te'o.
"It all starts with their new quarterback, Marcel Reed, who has clearly become the focal point of what they are doing offensively," the coach said. "In my opinion, Coach Klein has become very comfortable with him as the quarterback. His style of play reflects, in my opinion, what Coach Klein had in the past at Kansas State and the type of player that he was. He does a great job designing run schemes for him and also utilizing him on the move."
Ironically enough, Drinkwitz revealed that Reed's sister, Briah, is an assistant director of on-campus recruiting for the Missouri Tigers, so this week's showdown could be more interesting than some might imagine.
The No. 25 Aggies and No. 9 Tigers kick off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning from Kyle Field.