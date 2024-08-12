'No Hard Feelings!' Nic Scourton, Unrecruited By Aggies Out Of High School, Now A Defensive Leader
Coming from West Lafayette, In. to College Station isn't exactly a close drive, but for Nic Scourton, it's felt like home.
With multiple options on the table, the defensive lineman had a choice to make. The Texas A&M Aggies — with all of the resources at its disposal — hadn't found the success that it should have, and amid a head-coaching change, skepticism seemed apt.
Rhere was one thing Aggieland had over other schools, however.
"I'm sitting in that room with Coach (Mike) Elko," Scourton explained. "I've got three other schools to visit, and I'm looking at my parents ... it makes the most sense. I'm like, "You all think this is where I should be? It's where I should be.'"
Coming out of high school, Texas A&M — the flagship university for his hometown of Bryan, Tx. — didn't recruit him. Because of that, he made his way to the Purdue Boilermakers for two seasons and now, he's set for a "homecoming" of sorts.
And he's more excited for that than he is sour about his circumstance exiting high school.
"(There's no) hard feelings at all," Scourton said. "I think that just pushes me to go harder. ... I think (I was) the only guy on the defensive line that didn't (get) offered out of high school. It just makes me want to go out there and prove it more."
Last season, Scourton led the Big Ten in solo sacks with 10 and made his presence known for opposing quarterbacks throughout the conference. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds, he now brings his talents to the SEC, where he'll look to do the same.
Whether it was his frame or his impressive sack totals last season, it was fitting that he met with an Aggie legend ahead of the regular season — someone he says he'd watched for quite a long time.
“I was surreal,” Scourton said of meeting Aggie legend Myles Garrett. “It’s like imagining me and Superman ... him being ten times cooler than you ever thought he was. Myles is a quiet guy, very expressive, and very funny. It was a blessing that I made those connections. It was really nice.”
As for his own role with the Aggies, the lineman is ready to lead by example on the field after already buying into the mass culture shift that Elko has already brought to his new team.
Safe to say, the opportunity to play for his hometown school in what's become a full circle moment in Year 3 of his collegiate career, isn't something he takes lightly.
"Just be myself," Scourton said about becoming a leader for the Aggies' defense. "(I'm) not trying to necessarily change for the people here, but (I'm) also not being overly strong (or) the lone wolf. I'm just trying to integrate and see where I fit in.
"Put my head down, work and earn those guys' respect."