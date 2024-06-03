PREVIEW: Texas A&M To Host Oregon In Bryan-College Station Super Regional
Nothing builds confidence quite like hosting a Super Regional in your home ballpark.
After a successful Regional Tournament that saw Texas A&M go undefeated against Grambling, Louisiana, and a grudge match against Texas, the Aggies continue their Omaha hunt by hosting a Super Regional series against the Oregon Ducks.
Oregon also went undefeated in their Santa Barbara Regional victory, with wins against San Diego and two wins against Santa Barbara.
Texas A&M will look to use the home crowd advantage just like they did in the Regional Tournament, with the 12th Man showing up and showing out with rowdy chants, pitcher hecklings, and, of course, letting the bubbles fly whenever a run crossed the plate.
After a commanding 8-0 win against Grambling in the opening game of the tournament, Texas A&M had a neck-and-neck battle for the ages with the Longhorns. The game was either tied or had a one-run difference for the whole way until the Aggies plated two runs in the 11th inning and shut down Texas in order in the next half to hand another statement loss to their in-state rivals this year.
A&M's bats were a notable struggle against Texas, only garnering a measly five hits throughout the entire contest.
Thankfully, in the tournament final against Louisiana, things changed. Dramatically.
The Aggies poured it on in the 9-4 win, lighting up the Ragin' Cajun pitching for 13 hits, with five of them leaving the ballpark. A much-needed turnaround for the offense at they turn their attention to the Ducks, who won all of their games in Santa Barbara in very low-scoring fashion.
Texas A&M's pitching was another key factor this past weekend, and there should be no difference this upcoming weekend. From Evan Aschenbeck's clutch factor to Chris Cortez's combination of speed and filth, the bats in the Ducks lineup best bring their A-game to Aggieland.
The best-of-three series begins this upcoming Friday at Blue Bell Park in College Station. Times are to be announced later this week.