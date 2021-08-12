How Close Is Texas A&M's QB Battle Entering 2021?

Quarterback battles always get eyeballs, especially in football-mad Texas. Take what's happening down the road in Austin, with so many glued to neck-and-neck fight between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card to be first under center under new coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is dealing with his own QB battle in College Station. Expectations are for redshirt freshman Haynes King to win the start the season opener Sept. 4 at Kyle Field.

That the thing with expectations, you never know what you'll get. Sophomore Zach Calzada isn't conceding his claim on the job.

“Zach is an NFL talent,” Fisher said at A&M media day. “(And) Haynes is an NFL talent.”

If anyone understands the QB position, it's Fisher. As a quarterback himself, Fisher set records playing for Terry Bowden at Samford back in the 1980s. Fisher also coached up a Heisman Trophy winner and future No. 1 overall pick in Jameis Winston at Florida State.

Fisher has maintained since the start of spring camp that both Calzada and King would be given a fair shot. That opinion hasn't changed over the summer as both quarterbacks continue to earn snaps with the first-team offense early in camp.

“You can see they worked hard in the summer,” Fisher said. “There have been little mistakes here and there that we’ll continue to clean up … but I’ve been pleased.”

At some point, Fisher must name a starter for the Week 1 against Kent State. The Golden Flashes have a competent offense led by Dustin Crum. Last season, they led all FBS teams in scoring, averaging 49.8 points per game.

Of course, Texas A&M returns a top 10 defensive unit that held opponents in the SEC to 21.7 points per game. Offensively, both quarterbacks should work. It's more so up to Fisher to decide if King or Calzada gives the Aggies the best chance to win big.

If looking to control the clock with consistent passing, Calzada might hold the edge. If going after a more spread offensive approach, King is likely the better option.

Said Fisher: “We’re in a really, really good situation. I love our (quarterbacks) room, however that situation turns out.”

Neither QB should be considered a front-runner based off their past production. King jumped Calzada on the depth chart last fall, but he only threw four passes for 59 yards. Those few throws had both a touchdown and interception mixed in.

While King was finishing up his time at Longview, Calzada was backing up Kellen Mond in 2019. He subbed in three times during the season and completed 50 percent of his passes (12-24) for 133 yards and two scores.

That's not much production. Mond took the brunt of reps as a four-year starter under Kevin Sumlin and Fisher. Mond is now with the Minnesota Vikings, and leaves behind a legacy for King or Calzada to carry.

The Aggies finished 9-1 with an Orange Bowl victory in 2020 under Mond, finishing the season ranked No. 4. That's the highest finish in program history since its national championship season in 1939.

“He helped change the culture,” Fisher said of Mond. “How Kellen prepared and how he grew … (has been) passed on to those guys. That’s what great players do. They pass on the expectations and how to prepare and how to be great players."

A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey brings a similar message when talking about the Aggies' options under center. Both Calzada and King have looked the part of a starting QB in the SEC.

To Dickey, the skill sets are different between the quarterback. That could be a deciding factor on what A&M elects to do once SEC play rolls around Week 4 against Arkansas.

“Haynes is probably one of the best pure athletes on the team, but Zach has got some athletic ability of his own,” Dickey said. “Zach may be one of the best throwers of the ball that I’ve worked with. … He’s a very gifted thrower. Haynes is also a very gifted thrower. Both are very competitive.”

A&M has a good problem on their hands. Mond was basically guaranteed to start when Fisher arrived after beating out Nick Starkel in 2017. King and Calzada both knew they would only play if there was an injury.

The difference between Mond and the new newcomers looking to win the starting role is more than just a style of play. Fisher hand selected both King and Calzada, believing they were equipped to handle his offense.

Calzada, a pocket-passer from Sugar Hill, Ga., is known for his big arm and accuracy in the middle of the field. King, a state champion from Longview, adds a little flare thanks to his speed in the open field.

“Zach is probably going to be a lot better in the pocket for his (style of) game,” Dickey said, “Haynes is going to be a guy who can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest — probably a little more scared — with his ability to make plays with his feet.”

The starter in Week 1 might not last. Both should see action against Kent State. Slowly, maybe Fisher elects to play Calzada more against Colorado. Perhaps King sees the majority of the reps against New Mexico.

Either way, as practice rolls on, the coaches are pleased with the growth both quarterbacks have shown.

“We don’t have to start the season off necessarily thinking we have to taper way back from what we were doing with Kellen," Dickey said. "Both are still young and don’t have a ton of playing experience."

