Marcel Reed To Start For Texas A&M Against Bowling Green
They say lightning never strikes twice. Mike Elko is going to surely hope that it does.
Marcel Reed has been given the starting nod yet again as the No. 25 Aggies take on the Bowling Green Falcons in a primetime matchup under the bright lights of Kyle Field, per a report from Tex Ags.
Reed dazzled the college football world with his showing against Florida last week, especially when he started the game on such short notice. The redshirt freshman completed 11 of 17 passes for 178 yards to go along with a pair of passing touchdowns, including a 73-yard score to Cyrus Allen.
Reed was also a benefit in the rushing game, adding 83 yards onto the Aggies' 310 on the ground during the course of the game. He also ran in the only Maroon and White rushing touchdown of the game.
While Reed performed well against Florida and assured Mike Elko he had a solid option at quarterback besides Conner Weigman, he also gave his coaching staff a season-long decision as to who would get the start under center for the Aggies. Many analysts have praised Reed's dual-threat ability at quarterback, something that Conner Weigman has not put on display much during his time in College Station.
After both quarterbacks played a half in A&M's blowout of McNeese State two weeks ago, Weigman seemed geared up to take the starting job as usual against Florida, before suffering a setback during practice the day before the team left for Gainsville.
With the opportunity landing in his hands yet again, this seems like Marcel Reed's chance to show Mike Elko for good who the best man is under center for Texas A&M.