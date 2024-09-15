Marcel Reed Leads Texas A&M to Win vs. Florida in SEC Opener
The Texas A&M Aggies opened up SEC play in Gainsville on Saturday with a dominant performance over the Florida Gators.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed got the nod over the injured Conner Weigman and made his case for the starting job while leading the Aggies to a 33-20 win in "The Swamp" after there was a lightning delay in the first half.
Reed finished 11 of 17 passing for 178 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. He also showed off his dual-threat ability by rushing 13 times for 83 yards and a score.
"I thought every kid at o-line and running-back played with the demeanor we needed, how about 10 (Reed). I thought he could have thrown it more," Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. "... We had confidence he could go out there and do it."
A&M running back Le'Veon Moss had a big day as well, finishing with 18 carries for 110 yards. Amari Daniels added 13 rushes for 68 yards.
Prior to the weather delay, Reed led A&M on back-to-back scoring drives to begin the game. After a Randy Bond field goal, he found tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom for a 29-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 10-0 lead.
The two teams then headed to the locker rooms with lightning in the area, but the extended rest didn't slow down the Aggies. Reed led A&M to another field goal drive before scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown rigth before halftime. At the end of the second quarter, Texas A&M led 20-0.
Gators quarterback Graham Mertz responded at the start of the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown to Elijhah Badger. Florida looked like it was starting to put together a comeback, but then Reed made arguably the play of the day.
Rolling out to his left, he found receiver Cyrus Allen in stride for a 73-yard touchdown to extend A&M's lead to 26-7. Two possessions later, Mertz's pass tipped into the air and intercepted by Bryce Anderson, who ran it back 45 yards for the score.
The Gators found the end zone twice in the closing stages, but the damage had already been done.
The Aggies will look to keep this momentum going when they host Bowling Green next weekend.