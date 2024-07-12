All Aggies

Report: Texas A&M Basketball Finalizing Neutral Site Matchup With Texas Tech

The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Tech Red Raiders are reportedly finalizing a deal to face off in a neutral site basketball matchup.

Matt Galatzan

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams calls out to his team during the first half of the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams calls out to his team during the first half of the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas A&M Aggies are about to be reunited with an old rival.

According to reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Aggies are finalizing a deal to face off against their former Big 12 and in-state rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Per Rothstein, the game is expected to be a neutral site matchup, that will played on Dec. 8 at Dickey's Arena in Fort Worth, and will be one of four total games to be played that day at the venue.

There will be one other men's game to be played that day, as well as two other women's matchups that were described as 'high profile' in the report.

As for the Aggies, reigniting their old rivalry with the Red Raiders in this manner can only help the team in terms of their 2024 tournament hopes, with another Power Conference foes being added to their potential resumé.

Head coach Buzz Williams already has his team set up for a solid 2024-25 season, with high expectations surrounding the program.

In fact, ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 has Texas A&M coming in just outside the top 10 at No. 12 heading into the new season, thanks in large part to the return of All-American candidate Wade Taylor IV. The Aggies will also be returning starters Manny Obaseki and Henry Coleman III.

The Aggies also have a pair of high-profile transfers coming in in the form of SMU's Zhuric Phillips - who averaged nearly 15 points per game last season for the Mustangs - and Minnesota's Pharrel Payne, both of whom are expected to be starters.

