'Stay True To Who We Are!' Texas A&M P Ryan Prager Reveals Message to Aggies In Super Regional vs. Oregon
If it's not broken, then don't fix it.
Texas A&M Aggies sophomore southpaw Ryan Prager is scheduled to take the mound in game one of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
Before the series, Prager took the time to give his thoughts on hosting a Super Regional and how to best Oregon in what will be the first-ever baseball series between the Ducks and the Aggies.
"I think it's unbelievable. We've seen not only what they did last week but what they've done all year and what they tend to do year in and year out," Prager said. "I think it just shows how much this place cares. It obviously means a lot to us but there are other people that care. It means something to our fans and to the university. We're super grateful to have them at our back and know that they have an impact in what goes on.
Prager then advised his fellow Aggie baseball players to stick to their guns, and not do anything out of the ordinary this weekend.
"I think a lot of it comes back to being us. We've faced teams that can do it all, especially from a power standpoint. Being in this league, there's a lot of teams that will go and try to out-slug you, try to just take their chance hitting homers. We've experienced teams that do that and nothing changes. We still have to go execute pitches and do our thing. If we do that, the numbers say that it'll be in our favor. We just stay true to who we are and what we've done all year."
Game one of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional is today at 1 p.m. on ESPN2. Game two will be tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. on the same network. If necessary, game three will be scheduled for Monday.