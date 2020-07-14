SI All-American Candidate Trey Zuhn Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Trey Zuhn

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Fossil Ridge High School

Committed to: Texas A & M

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall with long arms. He appears thin, but that’s because he’s 6’6. Has plenty of room to add weight if asked to do so.

Athleticism: He’s a grunt. He shows quick feet at times, though he’s certainly limited in terms of change of direction. Straight-forward mover with immense power. Shows signs of ascending athleticism.

Instincts: Hyper-aggressive football player that is rarely asked to do anything other than drive block. He’s going to need to learn what a pass set is because he’s solely focused on drive-blocking people out of the frame.

Polish: Nothing tells you he won’t be able to learn how to pass set, but he hasn’t shown it enough at this point. He’s an effective run blocker and that’s what he’s done exclusively. He has the power for inside zone, and the necessary athleticism for an outside-zone scheme.

Bottom Line: It’s hard to determine how the transition is from high school to college for any athlete, but especially a football player from an area like Colorado to the SEC. There’s going to be an adjustment period but the athleticism and measurables are there for Zuhn, especially in occupying the defender in front of him.