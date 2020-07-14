SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Trey Zuhn Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Trey Zuhn
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Fossil Ridge High School
Committed to: Texas A&M 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle 

Frame: Tall with long arms. He appears thin, but that’s because he’s 6’6. Has plenty of room to add weight if asked to do so. 

Athleticism: He’s a grunt. He shows quick feet at times, though he’s certainly limited in terms of change of direction. Straight-forward mover with immense power. Shows signs of ascending athleticism. 

Instincts: Hyper-aggressive football player that is rarely asked to do anything other than drive block. He’s going to need to learn what a pass set is because he’s solely focused on drive-blocking people out of the frame. 

Polish: Nothing tells you he won’t be able to learn how to pass set, but he hasn’t shown it enough at this point. He’s an effective run blocker and that’s what he’s done exclusively. He has the power for inside zone, and the necessary athleticism for an outside-zone scheme. 

Bottom Line: It’s hard to determine how the transition is from high school to college for any athlete, but especially a football player from an area like Colorado to the SEC. There’s going to be an adjustment period but the athleticism and measurables are there for Zuhn, especially in occupying the defender in front of him.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American