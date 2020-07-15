SI All-American Candidate Reuben Fatheree II Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Reuben Fatheree II

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 305 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Richmond (Texas) Foster

Committed to: Texas A & M

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Massive frame with a broad build and immense length. Room to add some mass at the next level, but the focus will likely be on strength in his trunk and lower half.

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with a solid impact as a varsity basketball player. Runs well for his size with impressive footwork on the hardwood and gridiron. Snap movement off the line of scrimmage with surprising ability to pull and/or get to the second level.

Instincts: Combines footwork and length to create clear boundaries while in pass protection. Has a good motor enables for success as a run blocker with overwhelming size and some finishing ability. Lower-body explosiveness displayed at the point of contact. Efficient mover relative to size.

Polish: Sustains blocks at an above-average rate in the run and passing game. Clear urgency in pass protection with quick feet, though added patience and a wider base could reinforce redirection ability and take the game to the next level. Pad level naturally could improve due to his high center of gravity, especially when on the move.

Bottom Line: Fatheree has a near-ideal frame, evident two-sport athleticism and an aggressive motor to play through the whistle that translates at any position. When the footwork and length come into play as a true left tackle, it is displayed as the foundation for what should be an extremely productive collegiate career with the potential to stretch beyond that point.