MOBILE, Ala. -- The Reese's Senior Bowl has been a staple in the transition from college football to the NFL for decades. Three former Texas A&M football players hope to make a lasting mark in front of scouts starting Tuesday.

Linebacker Aaron Hansford, safety Leon O'Neal Jr. and defensive end Micheal Clemons will represent the Aggies in Mobile. The game is set for Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

O'Neal is likely the most recognizable of the three at a national level. A three-year starter, O'Neal was the vocal presence both on and off the field while delivering hard-hitting tackles on Saturdays.

O'Neal finished fourth on the team with 56 total tackles in his final season. He added five pass deflections and two interceptions, with one returned 85 yards for a touchdown against Kent State. The Houston native recorded six career interceptions in four years.

Moving into a starting role during the 2020 season, Hansford thrived in place of former starter Anthony Hines, recording 49 tackles and three sacks. Replacing Buddy Johnson as the leader up the middle this past fall, Hansford led the Aggies with 89 tackles, four pass deflections and two sacks.

Clemons finished his final season in Aggieland on a tear. In the season finale against LSU, the super senior recorded 3.5 sacks to go along with a pass deflection. He finished the year with 32 tackles, 11 tackles for losses and seven sacks. For his career, Clemons recorded 93 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for losses and 12.5 sacks.

All three Aggies will be members of the Detroit Lions roster, who currently own the second overall pick.

Lions coach Dan Campbell, along with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, are both former Texas A&M players. Glenn played cornerback from 1992-93 and later would be selected 12th overall by the New York Jets in 1994. Campbell played tight end from 1995-98 and was drafted 79th overall by the New York Giants in 1999.

