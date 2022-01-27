After head coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday that he was stepping down as head coach after 16 seasons with the Saints, the franchise had to act quickly to find its next head coach. We're now beginning to hear some names regarding who the Saints are targeting.

The Saints have requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their open head coaching job, sources told the MMQB's Albert Breer.

Despite the struggles of the Lions in Dan Campbell’s first season as the franchise’s head coach, Glenn has been lauded for his efforts as the defensive coordinator. While the Lions finished No. 29 in the NFL in total defense and surrendered the second-most points in the league, the unit was plagued by injury and made significant improvements as the season went along.

In addition to playing for the Saints in 2008, Glenn also coached defensive backs under Payton from 2016-2020.

In addition to Glenn, the Saints are also planning to interview Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Leftwich has been linked to the vacant head coaching job with the Jaguars in recent days, where he was the quarterback from 2003-2006.

Leftwich has spent the last three seasons as the Bucs’s offensive coordinator, featuring a 2021 Super Bowl title thanks in part to his partnership with Tom Brady.

Glenn and Leftwich are two of the early names to emerge in the hiring process for the Saints, who are looking to fill a vacant head coaching position for the first time since the early 2006.

