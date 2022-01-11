Skip to main content
Dan Campbell Set to Coach in Senior Bowl

The 2022 Senior Bowl announced who will coach the two squads on Tuesday.

The Detroit Lions aren't done yet after all.

Dan Campbell and his staff will coach one team of college prospects in the Senior Bowl college all-star game February 5th in Mobile, Alabama.

According to NFL.com, "The game's two 55-man rosters are built by a team of regional scouts under the direction of (Jim) Nagy, and provide NFL teams an up-close, week-long opportunity to evaluate many of the draft's top seniors and early-graduating juniors, like Howell. The game is scheduled for Feb. 5 and will played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile, Ala. It will be televised by NFL Network (2:30 p.m. ET)."

The Lions last coached in the Senior Bowl in 2020, when Matt Patricia and Co. caught a glimpse of future draft prospects for a week.

Robert Saleh of the New York Jets has also been tabbed to work with a group of college prospects, as the team is set to have nine picks in this year's draft. 

Detroit will have 10 picks in this year's draft, and both teams will have five picks in the first three rounds, including two first-round picks.

sewell5

Penei Sewell: Rookie Season 'Not Good Enough'

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell is ready to improve and come back better in 2022.

USATSI_17413019_168388382_lowres

Lions' Final 2021 Grades

Read more on the Detroit Lions' final 2021 grades.

glenn5

Twitter Reacts: Lions Supporters Lament Broncos Requesting to Interview Aaron Glenn

The Denver Broncos are already lining up potential candidates to interview for their head coaching vacancy.

“We are excited to begin our 2022 offseason by coaching the Senior Bowl and getting a first-hand look at some of the top collegiate players as they prepare for the next level,” Campbell said in a statement. “My staff and I welcome this unique opportunity. I know Jim Nagy and his staff will put on a first-class event and we look forward to a fun week in Mobile.”

The Senior Bowl has not yet assigned the coaching staffs to a specific team.

