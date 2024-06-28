All Aggies

Texas A&M A Top 25 Team In EA Sports College Football 25 Power Rankings?

With an 88 overall, the Maroon and White are ranked 14th in the Top 25 Team Rankings.

Aaron Raley

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) runs the ball during the second half as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jett Johnson (44) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens (2) runs the ball during the second half as Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jett Johnson (44) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Offense is top 25. Defense is top 25. So that can only mean one thing: a top 25 overall team.

And that's exactly what happened.

After releasing the respective offensive and defensive power rankings earlier this past week, the overall team rankings were announced for the EA College Football 25 video game.

After having their offense ranked 18th with an 85 overall, and their defense ranked 19th with an 84 overall, the Aggies have yet again placed in the top 25 rankings in the game.

This time, in overall team rating. The Aggies have been given an 88 overall, good enough for 14th in the game.

The Aggies will hope that their impressive rankings carry over to the gridiron in their first season with Mike Elko at the helm and an entirely new coaching staff.

The game is set for release on July 19, with a three-day early trial available for those who choose to purchase the deluxe edition of the game. The game will be the first official college football video game since NCAA Football 14, more than a decade ago.

Here is the complete list of the top 25 teams in the team rankings:

1) Georgia Bulldogs, 95 overall

2) Ohio State Buckeyes, 93 overall

3) Oregon Ducks, 93 overall

4) Alabama Crimson Tide, 93 overall

5) Texas Longhorns, 92 overall

6) Clemson Tigers, 90 overall

7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 90 overall

8) LSU Tigers, 90 overall

9) Penn State Nittany Lions, 88 overall

10) Utah Utes, 88 overall

11) Michigan Wolverines, 88 overall

12) Florida State Seminoles, 88 overall

13) Miami Hurricanes, 88 overall

14) Texas A&M Aggies, 88 overall

15) Ole Miss Rebels, 88 overall

16) Colorado Buffaloes, 87 overall

17) Oklahoma Sooners, 87 overall

18) Wisconsin Badgers, 87 overall

19) USC Trojans, 87 overall

20) Virginia Tech Hokies, 87 overall

21) North Carolina State Wolfpack, 87 overall

22) Kansas Jayhawks, 87 overall

23) Arizona Wildcats, 87 overall

24) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 87 overall

25) Iowa Hawkeyes, 87 overall

Published
Aaron Raley

AARON RALEY

Home/News