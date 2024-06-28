Texas A&M A Top 25 Team In EA Sports College Football 25 Power Rankings?
Offense is top 25. Defense is top 25. So that can only mean one thing: a top 25 overall team.
And that's exactly what happened.
After releasing the respective offensive and defensive power rankings earlier this past week, the overall team rankings were announced for the EA College Football 25 video game.
After having their offense ranked 18th with an 85 overall, and their defense ranked 19th with an 84 overall, the Aggies have yet again placed in the top 25 rankings in the game.
This time, in overall team rating. The Aggies have been given an 88 overall, good enough for 14th in the game.
The Aggies will hope that their impressive rankings carry over to the gridiron in their first season with Mike Elko at the helm and an entirely new coaching staff.
The game is set for release on July 19, with a three-day early trial available for those who choose to purchase the deluxe edition of the game. The game will be the first official college football video game since NCAA Football 14, more than a decade ago.
Here is the complete list of the top 25 teams in the team rankings:
1) Georgia Bulldogs, 95 overall
2) Ohio State Buckeyes, 93 overall
3) Oregon Ducks, 93 overall
4) Alabama Crimson Tide, 93 overall
5) Texas Longhorns, 92 overall
6) Clemson Tigers, 90 overall
7) Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 90 overall
8) LSU Tigers, 90 overall
9) Penn State Nittany Lions, 88 overall
10) Utah Utes, 88 overall
11) Michigan Wolverines, 88 overall
12) Florida State Seminoles, 88 overall
13) Miami Hurricanes, 88 overall
14) Texas A&M Aggies, 88 overall
15) Ole Miss Rebels, 88 overall
16) Colorado Buffaloes, 87 overall
17) Oklahoma Sooners, 87 overall
18) Wisconsin Badgers, 87 overall
19) USC Trojans, 87 overall
20) Virginia Tech Hokies, 87 overall
21) North Carolina State Wolfpack, 87 overall
22) Kansas Jayhawks, 87 overall
23) Arizona Wildcats, 87 overall
24) Oklahoma State Cowboys, 87 overall
25) Iowa Hawkeyes, 87 overall