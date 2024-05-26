Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns Predicted To Matchup In College Station Regional - College World Series
It's been a rivalry since 1894 - at least in football. But since 1903, the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns baseball teams have had the same rivalry and bad blood as the football programs.
As the 2024 College World Series approaches, D1Baseball made its predictions for the Field of 64 for the NCAA baseball tournament leading into the College World Series.
With the Aggies entering the tournament as a No. 1 seed, they'll host a regional. And D1Baseball predicts the Texas Longhorns will join them in the College Station Regional along with the University of California and Niagra.
Texas A&M and Texas would only meet if both teams advance from their first-round matchups. The Aggies would face Niagra and the Longhorns would match up against Cal.
The Regionals are scheduled to begin May 31 and extend to June 3.
The Longhorns lead the Aggies in the overall series 242-133-4 dating back to the old Southwest Conference days and extending through their time together in the Big 12. Texas A&M won the last meeting in early March at Olsen Field and Blue Bell Park 9-2.
Starting next season, they'll be reunited in the SEC.
The Aggies are one of 16 teams who will be granted a No. 1 seed in their region. Texas A&M currently holds the No. 4 seed in the D1Baseball national rankings.