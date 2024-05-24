Texas A&M Aggies' SEC Tournament Run Ends With Loss To Tennessee Volunteers
The Texas A&M Aggies' baseball seasons is done, save for a potential NCAA Tournament bid.
On Thursday, the No. 3 Aggies fell 7-4 to the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers as A&M's offensive inconsistencies continue.
Gavin Grahovac hit two home runs in a 2-for-5 effort while Jace Laviolette went 2-for-5, Jackson Appel went 2-for-4 and Ted Burton went 2-for-3 in the losing effort. Starter Ryan Prager allowed one run through 2.1 innings before Brock Peery earned the loss with one run through 1.1 innings on the mound.
The Aggies took the lead in the top half of the third on a Grahovac opposite-field home run - his 20th of the season. But the Volunteers added one in the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 3-1 lead.
Appel homered in the sixth to get A&M to within one run, but Tennessee added a three-run shot in the seventh that put it up 6-2.
Burton plated LaViolette with a doubel in the eighth, but the Vols got that run back in the bottom half of the eighth with a solo home run to stretch the lead back to 7-3. Grahovac then hit his 21st home run of the season and second of the game with a solo shot in the ninth, but it wasn't enough.
A&M couldn't get more than four runs on the board despite logging nine hits and three walks on the night. The Aggies' pitching staff combined for seven strikeouts, but the long ball hurt them again.
The Aggies now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, where they are expected to be a top 8 seed nationally. First-round matchups and assignments will come on Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.