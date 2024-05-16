Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball Preview
The No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies baseball team has its eyes set on its first SEC West regular season title. And the team that stands in their way - the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks - are seeking their ninth.
The Razorbacks (42-10, 19-8 SEC) travel to College Station to face the Aggies (42-10, 17-10) in the final series of the regular season this weekend. For the Aggies to win their first regular season SEC West championship, they must sweep Arkansas and get some help. The Razorbacks win the title with just one victory in the three-game weekend series and some help.
In addition to sweeping Arkansas, Texas A&M needs Vanderbilt to sweep Kentucky and have Tennessee lose two games to the Gamecocks. Arkansas has to win one more game than Kentucky and match Tennessee's record this weekend to have at lease a share of the regular season title.
All three games of the weekend series will be nationally televised with the opener on ESPN2 and the final two games on SEC Network.
The Texas A&M batters will have their hands full against Arkansas starters who rank second in the country with a 3.20 ERA.
Up and down the lineup the Aggies offense is efficient and can be explosive at times. A&M batters are tied for second in the SEC with 475 runs and are best in the SEC with 339 walks.