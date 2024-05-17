'Pitching In October!' Texas A&M Aggies' Jim Schlossnagle Compliments Arkansas Razorbacks Pitcher
After a dramatic walk-off 1-0 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks Thursday night in College Station, the Texas A&M Aggies still have a chance to win the SEC West regular season with two more wins over Arkansas and a little help.
Not only was the win impressive because of the top 10 status of the Arkansas program, but because starting pitcher Hagen Smith was on the mound opposite the Aggies offense.
Smith posted 14 strikeouts over six innings, and became the all-time career strikeouts leader at Arkansas with 349. And Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle thinks it's just a sign of things to come.
"We just said in the locker room that guy is going to be pitching this October," Schlossnagle said. "I don’t know how you couldn’t unless he's not rested, how do you not take that guy and get him in your bullpen?
"I can't remember a better left-handed starter," Schlossnagle said. "Well, I should say with that kind of arm. We've faced a lot of really good left-handed pitchers that have had great seasons and great numbers but with that kind of arm."
A&M first baseman Ted Burton found no success against Smith with two strikeouts and also thinks he's immediately ready to succeed at the next level.
"He’s a big league arm right now," Burton said. "That’s my opinion. I’ve seen a lot of good arms but he’s a stud. Hats off to him and hats off to their whole staff. They played their butts off and Aggies came out on top."