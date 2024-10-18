Texas A&M Aggies DE Among Top Defenders In New NFL Mock Draft
The Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Mike Elko assembled a very strong transfer class over the offseason, with former Purdue defensive end Nic Scourton being the crown jewel of said class.
After 10 sacks and a second-team All-Big Ten selection last season, Scourton has picked up right where he left off down in College Station. Through six games, the junior has 17 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.5 sacks. His ability to rush inside or on the edge is a valuable asset, and the Aggies are lucky to have him.
However, Scourton's time as an Aggie will likely be short-lived. The 6-4, 285-pound pass rusher is expected to be one of the top players at his position in the upcoming NFL Draft, with CBS Sports projecting him to go No. 12 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in its newest mock.
"Scourton is another power-rusher who would pair well across from last year's first-round pick Darius Robinson Jr.," CBS Sports' Mike Renner wrote. "He can rush from either the inside or outside with some of the strongest hands in the draft class."
Edge rushers are a hot commodity in the NFL, so good ones like Scourton come at a premium. In this mock, Scourton is the second edge rusher off the board following Penn State's Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall to the Tennessee Titans.
Scourton may be the only current Aggie in this mock, but there is one former Aggie as well. That would be defensive lineman LT Overton, who transferred to Alabama this offseason and is projected to go No. 31 overall to the Baltimore Ravens.
Barring something catastrophic, Scourton seems like a safe bet to go in the first round next April. If he can put on a strong performance in the second half of the season, his stock should only go up from here.