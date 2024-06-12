Texas A&M Aggies Have Multiple Non-Conference Opponents Announced
In the 2023-24 season, Texas A&M was able to give Buzz Williams another solid winning season in his fifth year as coach, finishing with a 21-15 record and making it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, giving the top-ranked Houston Cougars a run for their money before falling in overtime.
Texas A&M is looking to repeat the success they endured last season, with star players like Wade Taylor IV, Andersson Garcia, and Jace Carter set to return to the team for the 2024-25 season.
Now they know two new challengers in that quest.
On Wednesday, multiple non-conference opponents were revealed, including for the annual SEC/ACC Challenge.
The first matchup to be revealed was for the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to be held at MGM Thanksgiving Week, where the Aggies will take on the San Diego State Aztecs, per college basketball analyst John Fanta.
The other games announced were the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Houston Cougars, Rutgers vs. Notre Dame, and Creighton vs. Oregon. There are currently eight teams set for action with the official bracket hoping to contain 18 teams in total.
The event was announced earlier Wednesday, it what was described as a "one-of-a-kind revolutionary regular season men's basketball tournament. Per the rules of the tournament, teams in the same conference are not allowed to square off against each other, so a grudge match between Texas A&M and Alabama will have to wait for another weekend.
As for the SEC/ACC Challenge, the Aggies are slated to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in College Station on December 3.
You can view the full matchup schedule below:
Tuesday, December 3rd
South Carolina at Boston College
Cal at Missouri
Kentucky at Clemson
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Louisville
Arkansas at Miami
Notre Dame at Georgia
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wednesday, December 4th
Auburn at Duke
Texas at NC State
Alabama at North Carolina
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
Virginia at Florida
Vanderbilt Virginia Tech