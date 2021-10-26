NFL Aggies: Tannehill Dazzles, Evans Catches History

It was a terrific week for former A&M football players in the NFL, spearheaded by Ryan Tannehill who guided the Tennessee Titans to an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and Tamba Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans who caught a piece of history.

Evans recorded six catches on 10 targets for 76 yards and three touchdowns in the Buccaneers 38-3 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Evans also had one of the bigger gaffes of the season.

After catching what was Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass, Evans inexplicably gave the ball to a fan in the stands behind the end zone. Evans later retrieved the ball, clearly embarrassed for not knowing what had just happened.

The fan happily returned the ball, and in exchange has received a Tom Brady signed jersey, a Mike Evans signed jersey, Mike Evans game-worn cleats, a signed football by Brady, Buccaneers season tickets for the remainder of this season and for 2022, a $1,000 credit at the Buccaneers team store, and one Bitcoin from Tom Brady.

The Bitcoin alone is valued at $67,996.60.

Tennessee Titans quarterback and No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Ryan Tannehill, threw 21 completions on 27 attempts, amassing 270 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Tennessee's 27-3 dismantling of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Titans are currently 5-2 and boast a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.

There are currently more than 30 former Aggies players either on active rosters in the NFL or on practice squads this year. Let's see how some performed for their respective clubs in Week 7:

DL Kingsley Keke - The Packers defensive lineman contributed 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, and six tackles including one for a loss in Green Bay's 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

DE Myles Garrett - The Cleveland Browns defensive standout recorded 1.5 sacks, three tackles, and one quarterback hit in the Browns' win over fellow Aggie Von Miller the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

WR Christian Kirk - The Arizona Cardinals' wideout caught four passes on five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown in the Cardinals' odd 31-5 win over the Houston Texans.

LB Von Miller - The long-time Denver Broncos' standout recorded two tackles and a quarterback hit before being forced to leave the game due to an ankle injury. Miller is expected to return for Denver's Week 8 matchup with Washington.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones - The former A&M tight end caught six passes on seven targets for 51 yards in Washington's 24-10 loss to Green Bay. Seals-Jones' role is expanding in the WFT offense as he is earning the trust of quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the coaching staff.

K Josh Lambo - The Jacksonville Jaguars' kicker was released by the team after missing all three field-goal attempts this season. He has not played since Jacksonville's Week 3 loss to Arizona and has been dealing with confidence issues all season. He leaves the Jaguars organization as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

OT Jake Matthews - Played 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 7 30-28 win over Miami.

P Braden Mann - Is still out with a knee injury suffered in Week 1 per Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

S Donovan Wilson - Is nursing a groin injury suffered in Week 2 as the Cowboys had a bye week in Week 7.

S Armani Watts - Saw action on special teams on Sunday in the Chiefs' 27-3 loss to Tennessee.

CB Deshazor Everett - The former Aggies cornerback saw action on special teams in Washington's 24-10 loss to Green Bay.

OT Dan Moore Jr. - The 2021 fourth-round pick was injured in Week 6 and is healing during the Steelers' Week 7 bye.

OL Erik McCoy - Saw action for the first time since a Week 1 injury and played 100 percent of the Saints' offensive snaps.

RB Cullen Gillaspia - Registered one tackle in the Giants' win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

LB Buddy Johnson - The Steelers are all off with a bye week in Week 7 of the NFL.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here