Texas A&M Aggies Top Talent for 2021: No. 10 - WR Demond Demas

Demond Demas is ready to show why he is the future top wide receiver in Aggieland this fall

All attention for Texas A&M is on the defensive side of the football, and for good reason. The Aggies return nine full-time starters, and two key contributors from a unit that finished just outside the top 10 in 2020.

Offensively, there's some work to be done.

Besides replacing four offensive linemen and a quarterback, A&M needs a true No. 1 wide receiver. Ainias Smith is more of a weapon than a full-fledged slot receiver and Chase Lane has proven to be a quality complementary player.

Caleb Chapman had the opportunity to step up and be the next home run threat, but a torn ACL in Week 3 derailed his season. He hopes to crack the starting lineup once more for Jimbo Fisher's offense.

Every quarterback needs a go-to weapon. The Aggies have plenty of pass-catchers with potential, but can any of them elevate their game to top-tier status. Based off their high school production, one should reach that goal if they see the field.

In our new series on AllAggies.com, we will be breaking down the top 10 names to watch for during the 2021 season. Some will be role-players, others will be full-fledged starters. Either way, each will be a benefactor to the success found at Kyle Field.

Let's start off with the five-tool target that could be A&M's next superstar.

No. 10: WR Demond Demas

Putting faith in a player who's barely taking a snap is a high risk. Then again, Demond Demas missed all of his senior season due to the UIL rules declaring he'd be ineligible to play at Tomball when he elected to transfer from Houston North Forest.

Demas didn't record a single catch in 2020 and only saw action on a few plays in four games. It was a learning year for the top target in Texas of the 2020 recruiting class. Fisher prides his team's ability to sit freshman and let them learn the ropes until they're up to speed.

After what the head coach called a "productive spring," you think he's ready to compete now?

“He really came a long way,” Fisher said of Demas following the Maroon-White game.

Everything said is based on upside. One has to look back at the film from high school to see why Fisher and others are hopeful he can become a superstar on Saturdays.

Looking back at the film, he's looked the part.

During his final season at Houston North Forest, Demas averaged over 30 yards a reception and a touchdown every other catch. A true vertical threat, coaches told him to get open downfield.

If he couldn't, he'd just leap up high. Scouts said he possessed a vertical of 41 inches at one of the camps during 2018. And if you think he isn't agile, remember this Polynesian Bowl video?

What more can you say?

According to early reports coming from College Station, Demas spent the offseason bulking up. Weighing 185 pounds when arriving in January of 2020, he is reported to be 215 for the start of practice. That now goes along with a 6-2' frame that can win in press coverage.

When looking at Demas, think of your standard "Z" receiver in a "X" receiver. Most Z receivers are twitchy players that are quicker off the line of scrimmage and can win downfield.

Despite the narrative of Z's being smaller, that's where Demas best fits. He's a guy who can be offset on offense, use his speed to his advantage and win in the open field thanks to his agility.

The size? That's just an added bonus.

Most freshmen around college football were limited in reps. The ones that were shining at Texas A&M were either on the defensive side of the ball, or used in certain situations or formations — I.E. Devon Achane.

SEC Football is a different breed. Demas was a year behind because of the UIL's ruling. His struggles on the field attest to more of missing time in high school than inadequate play in practice.

The Aggies likely will play Lane as the "X" target. Smith, when not in the backfield, will control most reps in the slot.

As for the Z? Haynes King and Zach Calzada both need a downfield threat. If his high school tape and time prove anything, Demas has the potential to be one of the 12th Man's greatest options.

